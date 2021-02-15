Reports of damage, hail as storm moves through Northeast Florida

Photo of hail in Lake City provided by News4Jax viewer.

The National Weather Service is investigating reports of damage and hail in the wake of Monday’s storms.

A tornado warning was issued for Columbia County at about 3:37 p.m. The warning continued through 4:45 p.m.

No tornado has been confirmed by the National Weather Service. Storm reports show emergency managers in Columbia County have reported possible tornado damage in two spots, both in Lake City.

Drone video posted on Twitter by Jonny Handy shows damage near High Point Drive:

Storm damage from tornado warned storm near NW High Point Dr Lake City FL at approx 4:20 PM 2/15/21 @NWSJacksonville pic.twitter.com/BAjJzIYueQ — Jonny Handy (@jonnyhandy) February 15, 2021

“Appears to have been a tornado, I’m pretty convinced that was, a fairly weak one at that,” said News4Jax Chief Meteorologist John Gaughan. “Don’t see a lot of tree damage here, so I don’t believe this particular storm produce much of an EF other than zero.”

Emergency managers are also investigating a report of a barn that was leveled on Pinemount Road.

In addition to the damage, there were multiple reports of hail. One viewer shared a photo of hail in Columbia County that was the size of a golf ball.

There were additional reports of hail in St. Johns County. Here’s video from World Golf Village: