Right whale calf killed in boat strike suffered broken skull, ribs

Crews were studying the right whale calf and prepared to move it off the beach out of the tide zone.

The necropsy, or animal autopsy, on a right whale calf that washed up Saturday on the shore of Anatasia State Park beach showed wounds consistent with having been hit by a boat propeller, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said.

According to FWC, the wounds were so deep that the 22-foot calf’s skull and rib bones were fractured.

Researchers have not been able to get eyes on the calf’s 19-year-old mother, named Infinity, because of the weather. It’s assumed the mother was near the male calf, possibly 2 months old, when the infant was struck in the St. Augustine Inlet Friday evening. When the weather allows, FWC will resume aerial surveys in an attempt to determine whether the mother was also hit.

The mother and baby were first spotted together Jan. 17 off Amelia Island.

A 19-year-old right whale known as Infinity and her first calf were sighted Sunday off Amelia Island. (Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission)

North Atlantic right whales are endangered, and researchers estimate there are less than 400 left.

At least 14 calves, all from different mothers, have been spotted so far this calving season, which begins in November runs through April.

Right whales usually migrate south along the Georgia and Florida coastline to give birth to their calves. Every fall, right whales can travel up to 1,000 miles from their feeding grounds up north to the shallow calving waters down south. They stay there through the winter months to give birth.

The whales tend to swim close to shore and tend to stay by the surface, making them susceptible to being struck by vessels and caught up in fishing nets.

If you see a right whale, it’s important to give the animal space -- 500 yards to be exact. In addition, you’re encouraged to report the sighting by calling 1-877-WHALE-HELP (1-877-942-5343).