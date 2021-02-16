Woman detained after man found dead outside Arlington apartment complex

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found dead outside of the Golden Shores apartment complex on India Avenue.

Police said it’s not clear how the man died.

Witnesses at the complex said the man and a woman were in a verbal altercation in the early morning hours. Later that morning, a resident found the man dead around 6:20 a.m., according to JSO.

JFRD responded and he was pronounced dead at the scene. Police arrived, canvassed the area, and detained the female who witnesses identified.

The woman was taken downtown for more questioning and an autopsy was scheduled to determine how the victim died.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office by calling 904-630-0500 or via email at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.