Fire prompts evacuation at Tapestry Park property off Southside Boulevard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A fire Wednesday morning at the Tapestry Park residential and business property off Southside Boulevard forced a multi-story building to be evacuated.

No injuries were reported.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department spokesman Capt. Eric Prosswimmer said the fire was hidden in the structure and was spreading until firefighters were able to cut through stucco to expose the fire so it could be put out.

Dozens of fire engines and ambulances could be seen at the property around noon Wednesday, and Prosswimmer said the fire pulled a lot of manpower.

He said several dogs were rescued from the building, and firefighter crews revived one.

“Personally, I think we are extremely lucky that it happened during the day and not at night time,” Prosswimmer said. “This would probably be another whole ball of wax at night time.”

Businesses were forced to close because the power was cut off while firefighters battled the fire.

It’s unclear where or how the fire started but the most damaged part of the building was a condo unit where Melody Fajura lives with her husband. They weren’t home at the time.

“It was a little shocking. I didn’t think it was directly our place. They were saying it was on the side and underneath but when I came in, that’s when I heard they were starting to come into our unit,” Fajura said. “Very grateful that nobody was in there.”