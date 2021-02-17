Jacksonville private school teacher accused of molesting student

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 70-year-old Jacksonville private school teacher is accused of molesting a student.

James Rankin Johnson was booked Feb. 11 into the Duval County jail on felony charges of lewd molestation and offenses against a student by an authority figure, according to jail records. He remains in custody in lieu of $250,000 bond.

The charges stem from information provided to police Feb. 9 about a sexual abuse incident involving a teacher at a local private school, the Sheriff’s Office said. Police later determined that Johnson was the suspect and he was taken into custody.

Additional details about the case, including the name of the school where Johnson worked, were not immediately available Wednesday afternoon.

On Wednesday, the Sheriff’s Office released Johnson’s mug photo in hopes that someone with more information will come forward. Anyone who has relevant information about this investigation is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500.