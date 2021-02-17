St. Johns County gets 3,900 more vaccines; appointments open Thursday morning

St. Johns County received another 3,900 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine this week from the state, county officials said.

Registration opens at 9 a.m. Thursday for vaccination appointments on Feb. 19, 22 and 24.

They are expected to fill quickly.

You may schedule an appointment by visiting https://tinyurl.com/y52tcoaz or by calling the St. Johns County COVID-19 Vaccination Hotline at 904.295.3711 (dial all ten digits) after 9 a.m. on Thursday. You will not be able to register for an appointment through the website or hotline prior to 9 a.m.

Those with appointments are asked to arrive no more than 15 minutes beforehand.

The Pfizer vaccine requires recipients to receive their second dose in 21 days. Those who receive their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine through St. Johns County will leave with an appointment scheduled for the second dose.

The limited number of COVID-19 vaccines St. Johns County receives from the State of Florida determines appointment availability.

Additional appointments will become available when St. Johns County receives more vaccines from the State of Florida. For more information, please call the St. Johns County COVID-19 Vaccination Hotline at 904.295.3711 (dial all ten digits), text SJCVACCINE to 888777, or visit www.sjcfl.us/coronavirusvaccinations.

St. Johns County’s allocation of COVID-19 vaccinations is currently designated for people age 65 or older and front-line health care workers who have direct contact with patients.