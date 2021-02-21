Legacy of James Weldon Johnson remembered during event at park on Saturday

James Weldon Johnson was honored as a Duval County legend Saturday, at the park named after him.

“We want to make sure that people know and understand what happened in Jacksonville, and who James Weldon Johnson is and was,” said Liz McCoy, executive director of the park.

The pioneer was known for being a writer, an activist, a principal, the first black man to be admitted to the Florida Bar, and a longtime participant and leader of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People.

“We’re doing that by weaving his life moments in through the script of the show in between the entertainment, so we’re kind of educating and entertaining people all at the same time,” McCoy said.

Drummers, dancers, food trucks, and other vendors were there, with a majority of them owned by people of color.

“I’m just excited to see that the city of Jacksonville is actually putting on events like this,” said Qunyatta Warren, a participant.

Blending Jacksonville’s black history and culture, organizers say this will be an annual event.

There’s a lot more in store for James Weldon Johns Park this year.

Organizers say at least once a month big events will happen at the park. To view those events, visit the park’s Instagram page or Facebook page.