1 year after his death, family of Ahmaud Arbery planning celebration of life

Ahmaud Arbery was a young man from Georgia before the world came to know him for a viral video that shows him being shot and killed.

Right now three men, Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael and Wiliam Roddie Bryan, are awaiting trial, accused of kidnapping and murdering of Arbery.

This week his family plans to celebrate his life with two events. On Tuesday, the one-year anniversary of his death, the family will have a candlelight vigil at his gravesite.

On Saturday, there will be a parade held in his honor.

Last May, hundreds of people march down the street where Ahmaud Arbery died after being shot and killed.

During the summer, hundreds of protestors and Arbery’s family called for the arrest of anyone involved in his death.

Initially, his death was said to be due to a “citizens arrest” and no one had been charged.

In a letter to the Glynn County Police Department, Waycross District Attorney George Barnhill wrote Travis McMichael fired his weapon in self-defense, adding, “We do not see grounds for an arrest.”

Ad

But after a viral video was released, the momentum of the case escalated.

Protests began in Georgia and beyond. Glynn County, Georgia was being questioned by the world about why hadn’t there been an arrest.

After months of waiting, Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael and Bryan were arrested.

Every month, new details about the day Arbery was shot, and the men’s actions leading up to the shooting, have been released.

In December, more body camera footage was discovered after Arbery had been shot.

Fast forward to earlier this month and Gov. Brian Kemp asked the Georgia legislature to repeal a Civil War-era citizen’s arrest law that was initially cited as a reason to not hold The McMichaels and Bryan accountable.

As the world waits for the murder trial, Arbery’s name is now tied to social justice and as the life that caused the ripple effect for “citizens arrest” to be changed in Georgia.