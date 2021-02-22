Jacksonville teacher accused of incident involving student

Jason Clark, 28, was arrested Friday on charges of offenses against a student by an authority figure and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville high school teacher was arrested Friday on charges related to an incident involving a student, authorities said.

Jason Clark, 28, was released from the Duval County jail Saturday after posting bond on charges of offenses against a student by an authority figure and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, jail records show.

Clark, who teaches mathematics at Ribault High School, has been reassigned to a role without student contact until the matter is resolved, a Duval County Public Schools spokesperson told News4Jax.

The charges stem from an incident Thursday involving a student, according to Clark’s arrest report. The report said that Clark and the student were chatting on FaceTime about 7 p.m. that evening when Clark asked for the student’s address.

The student told police Clark showed up at their home about five minutes later and the pair met up at a gas station nearby. According to the report, the student got into the car with Clark and that’s where the unspecified incident took place.

Based on the heavily redacted report, it’s unclear what else Clark and the student told police. The report did, however, mention that police had the student make a controlled call with Clark, meaning police were listening to their conversation.

Court records show Clark remains free on bond while awaiting a March 15 arraignment hearing. He has been ordered not to have contact with any children.