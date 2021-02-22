Line-up starts hours early for opening of first Buc-ee’s travel center in Florida

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – It’s known for touting the world’s largest convenience store. The national travel center chaing, Buc-ee’s, is opening its first ever location in Florida today.

The new location on World Commerce Parkway in St. Augustine is 52,600 square feet and has offer 104 fueling positions.

The chain carries a cult-following with it. Dozens of people were in-line outside the store before 5:15 a.m. Monday morning.

Stores are usually split into the gift side, which features items such as clothing, home décor, sporting goods and more -- and the food service and convenience store side.

Doors open at 6 a.m.

Many people living in the area were concerned about how the gas station would affect property values. More than 2,000 people signed a petition opposing the development in 2019, citing traffic concerns and a worse quality of life.