After delays, Publix stores in Duval, Columbia and Nassau to resume vaccine appointments

Publix will reopen the online reservation system for COVID-19 vaccine appointments Wednesday for select stores in Columbia, Duval and Nassau counties.

Reservations had been on hold because shipments of the vaccine were delayed last week due to winter storms across the country.

The number of appointments available at each store will vary.

Customers with appointments for their second dose are not impacted by the shipping disruptions caused by last week’s inclement weather.

The online reservation system will typically open every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Appointments may not be available in every county during every scheduling opportunity.

For more information visit publix.com/covidvaccine.