CVS Pharmacy in Flagler County to offer COVID-19 vaccinations

A CVS Pharmacy store in Flagler County will begin offering COVID-19 vaccinations, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and CVS Health announced Tuesday morning.

DeSantis said the Flagler County location is among 15 traditional CVS Pharmacy stores across Florida that will start giving vaccine shots to seniors in underserved areas. The other 14 stores are located in Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach, Collier, Hillsborough, Manatee, Hendry, Polk, St. Lucie, Volusia, Gadsden and Escambia counties.

In addition, DeSantis said, the 35 CVS y más stores and the 31 Navarro Discount Pharmacy stores in Miami-Dade County will offer vaccinations.

It was not immediately announced which CVS Pharmacy location in Flagler County will administer vaccinations.

Appointments for vaccinations at those 81 CVS Pharmacy, CVS y más and Navarro Discount Pharmacy locations in Florida will become available for booking later this week as stores receive shipments of vaccine doses. Patients must register in advance at CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app. People without online access can call CVS customer service at 800-746-7287. Walk-in vaccinations without an appointment will not be provided.

CVS Health said the supply for its Florida vaccine rollout comes from the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program and will be about 62,000 total weekly doses.

As more doses become available, CVS Health plans to expand vaccine access through an increasing number of store locations in additional Florida counties.