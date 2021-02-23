Jacksonville police, SWAT team called to Arlington neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Investigators with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and a SWAT team were spotted in an Arlington neighborhood Monday night.

Details were not immediately clear. A spokesperson for the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said when a crew arrived at the scene, they found someone who had been shot.

News4Jax obtained Ring doorbell camera from a neighbor in the area. In the video, an argument can be heard, followed by what sounds like squealing tires and a loud bang.

About a minute later, a man yells: “Call 911.”

The scene was on Oakwood Drive, west of Arlington Road. Neighbors were told to stay in their homes during the investigation.

“I was sent off to go buy cat food and come back to see it’s blocked off,” said Stephen Stephan, who lives in the neighborhood.

News4Jax has a crew at the scene working to gather more information.