Report: DCPS teacher workforce is less diverse than its student body

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A report compiled by the Jacksonville Public Education Fund shows the teacher workforce in Duval County Public Schools does not reflect the same diversity as the student body.

The report, released by JPEF Tuesday, shows two-thirds of DCPS teachers are white, while white students make up only one-third of the district’s enrollment. It also shows 29% of teachers identify as Black -- compared to 45% of students in the district identifying as such.

This graph was included as part of the Jacksonville Public Education Fund's Winter 2021 report 'Understanding Teacher Recruitment and Retention in Duval County.' (Jacksonville Public Education Fund)

The district’s diversity among principals stood out, with more than half (55%) identifying as Black.

The organization cited a nationwide research study that found low-income Black male students were 39% more likely to graduate high school if they have just one Black teacher in elementary school.

The JPEF report also closely examined the district’s teacher turnover rates and how they relate to their schools’ racial and economic makeup.

It found that schools with a higher rate of students from low-income backgrounds and students-of-color are more likely to see higher rates of teacher turnover.

The report also found that schools with lower school grades more often had a less-experienced teaching staff compared to those with higher grades.

The full report can be found here.