What’s in a name? WJCT-TV rebrands as JAX PBS

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – WJCT-TV has been officially rebranded as Jax PBS.

WJCT Public Media said programs that currently air on WJCT-TV are now available on platforms beyond the broadcast television channel, and the decision to rebrand reflects the new multi-platform environment.

Jax PBS will continue to be available as a broadcast channel found in channel position 7.1 but content is also available on wjct.org, the WJCT app, on-demand streaming through Jax PBS Passport, and distribution through both traditional TV providers such as Comcast and AT&T and new “virtual” multi-video program distributors (vMVPDs) such as YouTube TV.

“WJCT-TV has been your trusted source for the very best in education, entertainment and news programming for more than 60 years. But as the way we all watch evolves so will our name. WJCT-TV will become JAX PBS beginning February 24, 2021. New name, same mission: educate, involve, inspire,” explained David McGowan, President and CEO of WJCT Public Media.

The rebranding is the first change to the station’s public name in its history. WJCT debuted in September 1958 as an educational television broadcaster and became a member station of The Public Broadcasting Service (PBS) in 1969.

“In the more than 60 years since WJCT-TV went on the air, many things have changed — including the ways and places we all watch ‘TV’” said McGowan. “Rebranding this service as Jax PBS reflects those changes, while also making us easier to find and identify in a crowded media landscape. WJCT is much more than a traditional over-the-air broadcast channel, and we are proud to adopt Jax PBS as a name that better reflects our multi-platform future.”

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) designated call letters for Jax PBS (WJCT) will remain the same. The programming lineup will not change as part of the rebranding initiative. For more information, visit jaxpbs.org.