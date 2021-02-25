Sources: Gov. DeSantis to announce Edward Waters College will become vaccination site

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis will be at Edward Waters College in Jacksonville on Thursday, and sources tell News4Jax he will announce that the college will become a COVID-19 vaccination site.

DeSantis will be joined for the announcement by Mayor Lenny Curry and EWC president Dr. A. Zachary Faison Jr.

The news conference is scheduled for 9:30 a.m.

The visit comes just days after DeSantis announced that law enforcement and classroom teachers who are over 50 will have an opportunity to be vaccinated at federal sites opening in the state next week, including one in Jacksonville.

“We think we can do that given the additional vaccine without it impinging on the senior population,” DeSantis said.

Desantis pushed back Wednesday on criticism about his administration not laying out its priority group for the next phase of the vaccine rollout, unlike other states.

“If you notice, many of those folks adopted plans and then they’ve already had to change the plans. We have not done that. We looked at the recommendations from ACIP and CDC and we respectively rejected those and said we are putting our seniors first,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis said Wednesday his administration does not want to open up vaccinations to more groups and not have the supply available to meet the demand.

“We are going to do it based on the facts and circumstances on the ground. Based on the vaccine availability and based on the progress of getting through the 65 and older population,” DeSantis said.