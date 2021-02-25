DeSantis: Vaccination age will lower ‘sometime in March’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday that the age for Florida residents who can receive the coronavirus vaccine will be lowered “sometime in March.”

Right now, the state is prioritizing people 65 years of age and older along with health care personnel, residents and staff of long-term care facilities and those found to be extremely vulnerable to COVID-19 by hospital providers.

“I’ve said from the beginning, we are going to lower the age, and as soon as we’re in a situation where the seniors are being taken care of, you know, we’re going to look to do that,” DeSantis said. “So it’s going to happen, I would say, without question, barring any problems with the vaccine distribution, you’re going to see the age lower at some time in March, for sure.”

DeSantis, who made the statements at a news conference Thursday at Edward Waters College in Jacksonville, said as soon as the state has the metrics to justify it, the state will let people know.

The governor has received criticism in recent days following reports that Florida is the only state that has not published an official plan for who will get shots when more doses become available.

“I would point out, people say, ‘Oh, well these other states have all these plans of when they’re going to do it.’ A lot of those plans haven’t worked out,” DeSantis said Thursday while announcing a new state-run site targeting the largely minority community surrounding EWC. “I mean, they’ve had to change their criteria from the beginning. They had plans in December, had to shift, most of them have shifted to doing what Florida is doing and so we’re gonna continue with seniors first.”

DeSantis did announce this week that classroom teachers and sworn law enforcement officers 50 and older will be eligible for the vaccine at new federal vaccination sites that will open next week, including one in Jacksonville, but that doesn’t apply to state-run sites for now.

As of this week, about 50% of the approximately 4.5 million seniors in the state have received at least one shot.

DeSantis said the long-anticipated vaccine from Johnson & Johnson could offer the nation a third vaccine option and help speed vaccinations in Florida by requiring just one dose instead of two.