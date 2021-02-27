Child shot in arm in Windy Hill community

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a local hospital, where a juvenile was being treated for a gunshot wound.

Responding officers spoke with the child’s mother. She directed them to the crime scene, on Deer Lake Drive East, in a community off of Gate Parkway, near the St. Johns Town Center.

JSO says the shooting happened Friday night, around 10:30 p.m. The mother and child were in a vehicle when at least one shot was fired, striking the child in the arm. Police have not named any potential suspects.

Violent Crimes Detectives responded to the scene. JSO says initial evidence suggests the shooting was intentional. At this point in the investigation, police believe this was an isolated incident.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to contact JSO, either by phone at (904)-630-0500 or by email at JSOcrimetips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward of up to $3,000 call First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).