Locations announced for 1st mobile vaccine sites connected to Gateway Mall hub

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Gateway Mall on Jacksonville’s Northside is set to open for vaccine shots March 3 and will operate seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. as one of four federal sites in the state.

The Florida Division of Emergency Management has also announced the first of a series of satellite vaccine sites that will operate in connection with the Gateway Mall federal vaccine hub.

From March 3-13, they will be at the:

Hammond Senior Center at 3312 West 12 St., 32221

Normandy Community Center at 1751 Lindsey Road, 32221

Each site can administer up to 500 vaccines per day and will relocate periodically to reach as many residents in the surrounding areas as possible.

All four of the federally-supported main sites will be walk-up sites and at each site, 2,000 people a day could get the shot.

The state will utilize the current preregistration system and work with local community organizations to proactively schedule appointments. To preregister with the statewide system, individuals can call the Duval County vaccine booking number -- 866-200-3762 -- or the designated phone number for their county or visit myvaccine.fl.gov.