City offers makeup day at Northside senior center for 2nd-dose shots

Seniors line up to get their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on the Northside.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There will be a makeup day this week for those who got their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Clanzel T. Brown Senior Center on Jacksonville’s Northside and missed their appointment for the second dose, city officials said Sunday.

Second doses of the vaccine were administered Friday and Saturday at the senior center located at 4575 Moncrief Road, but those who were unable to get to the site those days can return between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday to get their second dose. An appointment is not necessary,

You’re asked to bring photo identification that includes your birthdate and the shot record card that was provided at your first visit.

While copies of the Department of Health Vaccine Screening and Consent Form will be available at the site, you’re encouraged to bring a completed form to reduce your wait time. The form can be accessed at COJ.net/CovidVaccineForm.