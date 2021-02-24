2nd-dose shots to be given Friday, Saturday at Northside senior center

Seniors line up to get their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on the Northside.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will begin being administered Friday at the Clanzel T. Brown Senior Center on Jacksonville’s Northside.

The second-dose shots are for those who got their first-dose shot at the senior center, which is located at 4575 Moncrief Road.

Those who got their first shot on Friday, Feb. 5, should return on Friday, Feb. 26, for their second shot, while those who received their first injection on Saturday, Feb. 6, should return on Saturday, Feb. 27, for their second injection.

According to the city of Jacksonville, people should arrive within the hour associated with the first letter of their last name:

A-D: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

E-H: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

I-L: 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

M-P: 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Q-T: 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

U-W: 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

X-Z: 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Ad

Those who can’t go to the senior center at their assigned time may go to the site from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.