17-year-old missing Green Cove Springs boater found

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. – Shortly after police asked for the public’s help to find a 17-year-old boater who was considered “overdue,” they posted an update to say the teen had been found.

The 17-year-old had last been seen Monday night at the Green Cove Springs city pier around 4 p.m. before he went fishing with a friend on a boat described as a 1973 fiberglass 25 foot sailboat with a blue sail.

The sailboat was found Tuesday afternoon and towed back to the pier. The teen was OK, authorities confirmed.

Because the teen is no longer missing, News4Jax has removed his name and photo from this article.