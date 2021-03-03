Douglas Anderson email: ‘Cultural meetings’ to be split for ‘students of color’ & ‘white students’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Several parents of students at Douglas Anderson School of the Arts told News4Jax on Tuesday they received an email informing them of upcoming student meetings to discuss “cultural issues that have arisen” at the high school.

The email that was sent to DA families with the subject line “Student Cultural Meetings” was addressed from Melanie Hammer, the school’s principal. It states that two student meetings are planned for Thursday, and that the meetings are to “ensure that DA is truly a place for all.”

The email states one meeting will be for “students of color” and that the other will be for “white students.” It also reads “By working together, we can all create the best DA.”

It reads in full:

Good Afternoon DA Families: Dr. Hodo, President of All Things Diverse, LLC, and Ulysses Owens, DA Artist in Residence and DA Alum, will be hosting two student meetings on Thursday morning, March 4. These meetings are to discuss cultural issues that have arisen at DA and to ensure that DA truly is a place for all. The two meetings are scheduled as follows: 9 am will be for all 11th and 12th-grade students of color, and 10:30 am will be for all 11th and 12th-grade white students. There will be an announcement made before each meeting to dismiss students to the cafeteria. By working together, we can all create the best DA. Thank you, and have a great evening.

News4Jax spoke with a student and her parent, who received the email.

“Over the last year, there has been tons of attention that has been drawn to the racial divide and tension at Douglas Anderson and there were efforts made to try and pull things together, mend wounds and improve relationships. But, when I saw the memo, I couldn’t believe it. It was like we took a step back,” said LaToya Gunn, a parent.

Her daughter, T’Aisa, who is a student, said students at the school “use the N-word.” News4Jax was unable to independently verify what the student said Tuesday evening.

Tuesday night, a second email addressed from Hammer was sent out to families, saying that may people have been asking questions about why two separate meetings were scheduled.

That email, with the subject line “Culture Meeting Follow Up,” reads:

Good Evening DA Families: Many have reached out with questions regarding why two separate meetings have been scheduled. DA has partnered with a diversity consultant to help address concerns and ensure all student voices are heard. Our diversity consultant is hosting two meetings in hopes of creating a safe space to allow students to be transparent about their experiences at DA. We realize that we can’t control what happens outside of school but it does impact the lives of students and they bring that with them to school. We are not immune to what happens in the world around us and are attempting to be proactive in our methods. If last year taught us anything it is that we still have a lot of work to do regarding race relations as a nation and a school. This is just the first step in the process. Our consultant will continue to work closely with DA students bringing everyone together for our common goal. Thank you and have a great evening.

News4Jax has requested additional comment from three spokespersons for the Duval County School District, as well as Hammer. Our requests were not immediately returned Tuesday night.