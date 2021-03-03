Segregated meetings at Douglas Anderson canceled after ‘dismay’ from parents, school district

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A plan to hold two segregated school cultural meetings has been canceled at Douglas Anderson High School, the Duval County School District said in a statement to News4Jax. The full statement reads,

“We recently became aware of this communication and this event, and we are equally dismayed. The Thursday event is being canceled, and we will be assisting the consultants and the school with a more appropriate plan going forward.”

The event, announced by Principal Melanie Hammer, would have arranged for students of color and white students to attend separate meetings in the school cafeteria to “discuss cultural issues that have arisen at the high school.” It’s not clear what exactly those issues are.

Junior and senior students of color were to meet at 9 a.m. and white juniors and seniors were scheduled to meet at 10:30 a.m., according to the email sent to parents.

The first email was sent shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday night. Outrage from parents and students erupted. Shortly after, a second email, doubling down on the plan was sent to parents. It reads in part,

“Many have reached out with questions regarding why two separate meetings have been scheduled. DA has partnered with a diversity consultant to help address concerns and ensure all student voices are heard. Our diversity consultant is hosting two meetings in hopes of creating a safe space to allow students to be transparent about their experiences at DA.”

A third email was sent later and Principal Hammer apologized on behalf of the consultants and the school. That email reads,