Segregated meetings at Douglas Anderson canceled after ‘dismay’ from parents, school district

The event, announced by Principal Melanie Hammer, would have arranged for students of color and white students to attend separate meetings in the school cafeteria to “discuss cultural issues that have arisen at the high school.” It’s not clear what exactly those issues are.
Junior and senior students of color were to meet at 9 a.m. and white juniors and seniors were scheduled to meet at 10:30 a.m., according to the email sent to parents.
“Many have reached out with questions regarding why two separate meetings have been scheduled. DA has partnered with a diversity consultant to help address concerns and ensure all student voices are heard. Our diversity consultant is hosting two meetings in hopes of creating a safe space to allow students to be transparent about their experiences at DA.”
A third email was sent later and Principal Hammer apologized on behalf of the consultants and the school. That email reads,
Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.