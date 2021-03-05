64ºF

International Women’s Day: Choose To Challenge

Rally planned in Jacksonville

Hetal Gandhi
, Managing Editor of The Morning Show

#ChooseYourChallenge is a social media campaign for International Women's Day which is March 8, 2021

JACKSONVILLE, Fla – Monday is International Women’s Day -- a day of activism to celebrate the women’s suffrage movement and bring awareness surrounding issues of discrimination, human rights and equality.

Some local activists are sharing their voices through a powerful social media campaign called #ChooseToChallenge. There’s also a march planned to take place at James Weldon Johnson Park from Noon-2:30 p.m. in Jacksonville on Saturday.

Bonnie Hendrix, president of the Women’s March Florida joined us on The Morning Show to explain how the movement is a call to action for women’s issues. Watch her interview below:

Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.