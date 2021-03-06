From shorage to choice: FEMA vaccination sites now giving choice of Pfizer or J&J

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Starting Saturday morning, both the Pfizer and the Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available at the Gateway Mall, Normandy Community Center and Hammond Senior Center sites in Jacksonville.

Each eligible person receiving a vaccine at any of the thee Federal Emergency Management Agency sites in Jacksonville will be given a choice of vaccine.

Gateway Mall - 5200 Norwood Avenue - 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Hammond Senior Center - 3312 West 12 St.

Normandy Community Center - 1751 Lindsey Road

Those currently eligible to receive a vaccine at a FEMA site include:

Long-term care facility residents and staff;

Persons 65 years of age and older;

Health care personnel with direct patient contact;

K-12 school employees 50 years of age and older;

Sworn law enforcement officers 50 years of age and older; and

Firefighters 50 years of age and older.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Friday he anticipates lowering the age of eligibility from 65 and up to either 60 or 55 and up as more vaccine becomes available later this month.

