DeSantis: Age, not jobs will decide vaccine eligibility in Florida moving forward

OCALA, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis said Friday the state will vaccinate based on age, not profession, as it moves forward with the next phase of the vaccine rollout.

“We’re going to do an age-based approach going forward. It will happen in March,” DeSantis said during a news conference in Ocala. “We will move the age down. I haven’t got that exact date because it’s dependent on the vaccine supply and it’s dependent on making sure we’re getting shots in the arms for seniors.”

DeSantis said the next step will involve lowering the age from 65 and up to either 60 or 55 and up as more vaccine becomes available.

“Most likely we’ll do 60 and then we’ll do the next week 55,” DeSantis said. “If you’re 60, you’re going to be able to go. It doesn’t matter what your vocation is. It doesn’t matter if you’re retired, you’re going to be able to go.”

He said an announcement will be coming “relatively soon.”

With the rough outline of how the vaccine rollout will happen going forward, DeSantis has again chosen to break with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The CDC recommends that frontline essential workers like grocery store workers, manufacturing workers and public transit workers should be among the first groups to receive the vaccine in Phase 1b. In Phase 1c, the CDC says people aged 65-74 as well as other essential workers like those in the food service industry and others who interact with large numbers of people should be vaccinated in order to limit community spread.

This week DeSantis did address some of the groups in the CDC’s Phase 1b and Phase 1c when he said that teachers, members of law enforcement 50 and older and those considered “extremely vulnerable” can be vaccinated at state sites.

Meanwhile, teachers of all ages can be vaccinated at CVS, Walmart and Publix as well as at the four federally supported sites that opened in Florida on Wednesday. A federal directive allows for teachers, day care workers, bus drivers and monitors, custodial workers, as well as other school support staff to be vaccinated at the federal site at the Gateway Mall.

DeSantis said his plan is meant to address the groups that are most likely to die due to coronavirus complications.

“If you look at COVID and the statistics nationally, 95.7% of all COVID-related mortality is age 50 or above. That was why we did seniors first. That is why we will lower the age but we are still going to be focusing on those people who are 50 up because that’s the best way to save the most lives,” he said.

DeSantis also announced during the Friday morning news conference that Florida’s much-anticipated 175,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine had arrived Thursday night. The state is working on a plan to distribute those doses that will likely concentrate on law enforcement officers, DeSantis said.