A peak inside the Gateway Mall FEMA vaccination site

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Federal officials gave the first public first look inside the temporary vaccination site at Gateway Mall.

The FEMA site, run by Navy personnel, can administer up to 2,000 does per day -- although they have averaged about half of that since it opened last Wednesday.

People who received vaccines at Gateway said it took about 30 minutes from start to finish and described the process as very smooth.

Anyone over 65, teachers and school employees of any age, law enforcement and firefighter age 50 and those with a doctor’s note saying they’re medically vulnerable is currently qualified to receive either the Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the Gateway site.

“I’m around students all day long,” teacher Linda Crevatt said. “There are a lot of students out. I don’t want to bring it home to my parents. They’re elderly.”

You can make an appointment for a shot at Gateway, but it is not required. When you arrive, you’ll be asked a few brief questions in the registration tent, including which vaccine they want.

They advance to a bigger tent where they sit down at a vaccination station to get the shot, then move into a third tent where they wait 15-30 minutes to see if they have any reaction to the vaccine before they are released.

“Very happy to get it,” teacher David Mann said. “It went very smoothly today.”

The Gateway site is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.

Vaccine qualifications by site