Teachers lined up for vaccine outside Gateway Mall site in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Several teachers lined up in the rain and before 7 a.m. to get their COVID-19 vaccine at Gateway Mall in Jacksonville.

The site had a dry run Tuesday and organizers said there should not be any delays or problems, even despite the rain overnight.

The two large tents at the site will handle 2,000 people a day to get the Pfizer vaccine shot. An additional 1,000 people can get the shot at two satellite sites.

People are encouraged to register for the shots online but it’s not necessary. You can get the shot if you meet the governor’s requirements which include those 65 and older, health care workers, K-12 school staff who are 50 years and older as well as law enforcement and firefighters 50 years or older.

The new site is federally run and supported by FEMA and the military.

Ad

The site is expected to be active for at least 60 days and will run in conjunction with the state vaccinations at Regency Square Mall.