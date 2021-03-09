Clay County intersection may honor of sergeant who died with COVID-19

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. – A major interchange in Clay County is a step closer to being named after a Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputy who died last year with complications of COVID-19.

The County Commission unanimously approved Tuesday afternoon to rename the intersection of State Road 23 (First Coast Expressway) and Henley Road as Sgt. Eric John Twisdale Memorial Interchange. The change will need official approval now from the state of Florida.

Twisdale was a deputy with CCSO since 1998 and worked with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office before that. The Sheriff’s Office said Twisdale acquired the virus on the job.

The 49-year-old had a large family, including two daughters and grandchildren.