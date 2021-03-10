City makes it easier to shut down nuisance businesses

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s now easier for the city of Jacksonville to shut down problem hotels and businesses that allow crimes to continue on their property.

It all stems from a hotel on Harts Road, the Gold Rush Inn, which was closed by the city in December.

In order to do that, the city had to go to the state to get an order to shut the business down, because local laws would not allow the city to force the business to close, despite ongoing reports of criminal activity.

Those laws changed Tuesday night when the City Council voted to form a new board that will oversee criminal complaints at businesses.

After review by the sheriff’s office, the nuisance abatement board could take action if the owner does not fix the problem and get rid of criminal elements.

“If it’s clear to them that the business owner is not going to do anything, then the board can come back and impose fines and shut it down, so it actually works more quickly than the legal process,” City Councilwoman LeAnna Cumber said.

During a news conference Wednesday, Council members addressed the issue and a local pastor said that since the Gold Rush Inn was closed the surrounding area has become much safer.