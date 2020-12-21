Today’s the deadline for guests to move out of the Gold Rush Inn

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Time’s up for guests of a troubled Jacksonville motel.

Monday marks the deadline for those staying at the Gold Rush Inn on Harts Road to move out.

The deadline follows an emergency order issued last week by the Department of Business and Professional Regulation, which closed the motel in the wake of a wave of violent crime.

There is still a chance the motel could reopen, but that’s only if the operator takes steps to address safety concerns detailed by authorities, including a lack of adequate lighting in the parking lot.

Currently, there’s no indication about when that might happen.

Some guests told News4Jax they’re getting help from the city in the form of $1,200 vouchers to defray the cost of moving. But even with those vouchers, guests aren’t happy about the move.

In closing the motel, the state cited several health and safety issues. According to the state order, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has received nearly 200 calls for service to the motel in the last three months alone. That includes a Dec. 13 shooting that wounded one man and a June 23 shooting that left two men dead. “Anything short of closure would be an insufficient safeguard,” the order said.

It’s been a rough week for tenants like Skyler Avry, who believe they’re being wrongfully punished.

“I think the state did (it) the wrong way,” Avry said. “There are a lot of bad people in the area in general. I don’t think the hotel being closed is the right thing. A lot of people depend on this. I’ve got a family I’m trying to feed and I’m out here trying to make an honest living.”

Avry and the last remaining guests who have paid for a room have to be out of their rooms Monday.

According to the city’s fire marshal, the motel’s management is helping some of the guests relocate to other properties owned by the motel’s operator.

As part of the shutdown, the motel isn’t allowed to book any new guests until the health and public safety issues have been adequately addressed. A Dec. 11 inspection by the state found a wide range of issues, from holes in walls to mold and cockroaches.

Attempts by News4Jax to reach the motel’s management have so far been unsuccessful.