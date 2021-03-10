New vaccination site opening in Jacksonville Beach

The Carver Center will serve as a COVID-19 vaccination site starting on Sunday, March 14 and continue for 10 days.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – A new vaccination site is opening up in Jacksonville Beach on Sunday, the city announced Wednesday.

The federally-supported site at the Carver Center (777 5th Ave. S) will be open for 10 days, until March 23. It will be able to handle up to 500 vaccines a day.

The site will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The walk-up site doesn’t require an appointment and vaccines will be delivered on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Recipients can choose between Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. It wasn’t immediately clear how many will be available.

The Carver Center site will follow eligibility guidelines set forth by the State of Florida. For current guidelines and the most up-to-date information, visit either of the following sites: bit.ly/ FLVAX or https://www.floridadisaster.org/covid19/vaccine/.