Well-known music venue and pub in Downtown Jacksonville temporarily shut down for roaches

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Three restaurants were closed in District 5 last week by the Division of Hotel and Restaurants of the Department of Business and Professional Regulations, including a Chinese restaurant, a well-known music venue and pup, and a food truck.

The 1904 Music Hall Spliff’s Gastro Pub

The 1904 Music Hall Spliff’s Gastro Pub on Ocean Street was temporarily shut down by health inspectors on March 1. The initial inspection produced 9 violations, including 31 dead roaches at various spots on the kitchen floor and 11 live ones at the mop sink

The inspector returned the next day but found more roaches. Two more follow-up inspections occurred. On the second return, the pub reopened with no violations found on March 3.

News4Jax reached out to the restaurant. A person on the phone said no comment but would pass along a request to the manager. We haven’t heard back yet.

904 Burgers

904 Burgers, a Jacksonville food truck, was momentarily shut down during a routine inspection on March 3 for not having running water hooked up to the truck and improper temperature control for burgers.

The person we spoke to on the phone said an employee had not yet turned on the water pump when the inspector dropped in. The water pump was turned on and the food truck reopened the same day.

Chopstick Charley’s

Chopstick Charley’s off Phillips Highway in Jacksonville is still working to make corrections after an emergency closure triggered by a complaint inspection on March 4.

The inspector found 16 violations, including an “objectionable odor” through the restaurant, a mold-like substance on a dining room wall, and the ceiling tiles and vents. The inspector also found 50 rodent droppings near the wok station and on a rolling cart.

At the return inspection on March 8, more rodent droppings were found and the restaurant remains closed.

There was no answer from a phone number listed for the restaurant.

News4Jax monitors restaurant inspections in District 5.

District 5 covers Alachua, Baker, Bradford, Clay, Columbia, Dixie, Duval, Flagler, Gilchrist, Hamilton, Lafayette, Levy, Marion, Nassau, Putnam, St. Johns, Suwannee, and Union Counties.