JSO: Man shot in Longbranch neighborhood

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office reports shots were fired near East 24th Street on Saturday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says a man in his twenties is in critical condition after he was shot on Saturday night in Jacksonville’s Longbranch neighborhood.

Witnesses told JSO, around 8:00 p.m., a gunman shot the victim after getting into an argument in front of a church located on East 24th Street.

Detectives say a block party was happening nearby. JSO says it’s unclear if the event was related to the victim or the gunman.

The suspect is still at large.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call JSO at (904)630-0500, or contact CrimeStoppers anonymously at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).