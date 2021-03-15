CDC’s urges masks for toddlers at child care centers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s updated guidance for child care programs during the pandemic emphasizes the importance of mask-wearing for everyone age 2 and up, as well as air ventilation and other strategies for providers.

Key points from the CDC include:

Child care providers, also known as Early Childhood Education providers, can help protect children, families, and staff and slow the spread of COVID-19 by using CDC’s updated Guidance for Operating Child Care Programs during COVID-19.

This guidance is intended for all types of child care programs, including child care centers, family child care homes, Head Start programs and other pre-kindergarten programs.

This guidance outlines strategies that child care programs can use to maintain healthy environments and operations, lower the risk of COVID-19 spread in their programs, prepare for when someone is sick with COVID-19, and support coping and resilience.

The guidance replaces advisory documents the CDC posted last summer.

“As we learn more about the virus, CDC experts updated that guidance several times throughout 2020,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said during a White House briefing on Friday. “Science includes additional evidence showing that, when used consistently and correctly, prevention strategies such as mask-wearing, staying home when sick, and good hand hygiene can allow childcare programs to operate safely and reduce the spread of COVID-19.”

It’s meant for programs that care for children before they start kindergarten. That includes preschool programs and home-based family child care programs.

“I also want to stress that our childcare guidance emphasizes the importance of COVID-19 vaccination as an additional layer of prevention for childcare workers,” Walensky said. “I strongly encourage America’s childcare workers to get vaccinated.”

Last week, the US Department of Health and Human Services directed COVID-19 vaccine providers to make vaccine doses available to education and childcare workers.