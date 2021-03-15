Rally calls for changing name of Robert E. Lee High School

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Northside Coalition and other members of the Jacksonville community gathered Monday afternoon, rallying for a name change at Robert E. Lee High School.

HAPPENING RIGHT NOW: members of the Northside Coalition of Jacksonville are rallying outside of Robert E. Lee High School pushing for a name

change for the school.



Ben Frazier, the president of the Northside Coalition, said 70% of the student body at Lee High School is Black and that 80% of the student body is other people of color.

In a statement, Frazier said: “Our children should not be forced to live under monuments, names and symbols that perpetuate racism and the myth of white superiority.”

Frazier says Lee was a Confederate general who owned slaves. He says some people are still “fighting a civil war” and that Jacksonville must work together to end racial division and strife.

The rally came ahead of a meeting at the high school, where members of the community were invited to share their feelings about changing the school’s name. A total of nine schools are in the midst of the process.

Six of the schools under consideration for renaming honor Confederate Civil War leaders and the other three schools are named after leaders who perpetrated violence against Native Americans.

The schools under consideration are:

Joseph Finegan Elementary

Stonewall Jackson Elementary

Jefferson Davis Middle

Kirby-Smith Middle

J.E.B. Stuart Middle

Robert E. Lee High

Andrew Jackson High School

Jean Ribault High School

Jean Ribault Middle School

In June, the DCPS Board voted unanimously to begin the consideration process for changing the names of six of the schools. Jackson High, Ribault High, and Ribault Middle schools were added to the list in early August.

As of the publication of this article, nearly 15,000 supporters had added their names to a Change.org petition titled “Change the Name of Robert E Lee High School in Jacksonville, FL.”

Some stakeholders are staunchly against the effort to rebrand the buildings.

A group of alumni from Lee High School are pushing to keep the school’s name, saying that Lee High has too much history to be renamed.

“Our voice should carry much more weight than the people who never attended this school. We’re the alumni of this school. We love this school. It was never about racism. It never has been about racism for us. It’s about Southern pride,” said Lee High School alumnus Joey Steves.

The group formed a committee to oppose the renaming.

There is also a website for those who oppose changing the names: SavetheSchoolNames.org.

The school superintendent will make a final recommendation on any name changes to the school board which will have the final say.

According to the district’s website, a total of 28 meetings are scheduled for the renaming of the nine schools that bear a Confederate leader’s name.