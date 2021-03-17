FDOT using wrong-way cameras in Jacksonville to help prevent crashes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – In four days, there have been two wrong-way crashes reported in Jacksonville that have resulted in the deaths of three people.

Tuesday night on Interstate 10, the Florida Highway Patrol said a black SUV traveling west in eastbound lanes crashed head-on into another car. The drivers of both vehicles were killed. It’s unclear where the wrong-way driver got onto the interstate.

Saturday, another head-on crash involving a wrong-way driver killed a man on Interstate 295 near Beach Boulevard.

The Florida Department of Transportation hopes wrong-way cameras will help prevent future crashes. Right now, there are two of the cameras in the Jacksonville area. One on the north exit ramp from I-95 at Norwood Avenue, the other on the south exit ramp.

Hampton Ray, with the Florida Department of Transportation, says more cameras will be installed starting April. The sensor picks up the wrong-way driver, signs illuminate and the FHP is notified.

“Law enforcement can be there as quickly as possible,” Ray said.

He said the FDOT studies ramps to determine what factors contribute to the need of the cameras.

“We want to make sure applying to the roadway is the best for taxpayer dollars,” Ray said. “We have to make sure that it works. Make sure that it’s effective.”

In the last year, News4Jax records show there have been at least six wrong-way crashes in Jacksonville, which were deadly.

The FHP said no calls were made to 911 ahead of Tuesday night’s crash on I-10.

Ray said the FDOT added 90 wrong-way signs and pavement markings last year in the city. While more signs, lights and cameras could help, Ray said that ultimately drivers need to be responsible.