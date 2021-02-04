5th suspect identified in connection with Arlington murder

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and United States marshals are searching for a Jacksonville man who may be connected to a daytime shooting death last year in Arlington.

JSO said Abdul Robinson Jr., 26, is a suspect in the shooting death of 23-year-old rapper Charles McCormick. JSO said Robinson Jr. is accused of murder in the second degree.

Abdul Robinson Sr. and his son Hakeem Robinson have also been charged in connection with the murder. Hakeem Robinson, a 21-year-old rapper who goes by “Ksoo,” has been charged with second-degree murder and Abdul Robinson Sr., 49, has been charged with accessory after the fact.

Dominique Barner and Leroy Whitaker also face second-degree murder charges in connection with the death of McCormick.

McCormick was shot and killed in Arlington during a daytime ambush in a shopping plaza.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, an officer on Jan. 15 witnessed the shooting on Merrill Road.

The off-duty officer, one of several people who witnessed the shooting, went after the car, which police said was reported stolen in 2019, until it crashed on Townsend Boulevard, several blocks south of the shopping center.

Now, JSO is looking for anyone who knows the location of Robinson Jr.

Anyone with information about him is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or email at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).