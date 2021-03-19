Florida Senate approves bill to ease craft distillery restrictions

TALLAHASSEE – In a unanimous vote, the Florida Senate has given a thumbs up to a bill that would ease restrictions on craft distilleries in the state.

Republican Sen. Travis Hutson is the sponsor of Senate Bill 46, which he says levels the playing field.

“Senate Bill 46 attempts to put our craft distilleries on the same playing field nationally as other states,” Hutson was quoted by Florida Politics as having told the Senate Rules Committee.

As noted in the bill, the term “craft distillery” now refers to a licensed distillery in Florida which distills or blends 250,000 gallons or less of spirits per calendar years on its premises. That’s a sizeable increase in the annual production limit from 75,000 gallons.

The distillery may sell directly to consumers up to 75,000 gallons per calendar year of branded products manufactured at the distillery.

Additionally, effective July 1, 2026, a minimum of 60% of a craft distillery’s total finished branded product has to be distilled in Florida. It also must contain one or more of the state’s agricultural products.

The bill also defines what qualifies as an “destination entertainment venue,” offering distilleries that meet a certain criteria to essentially act as a bar.

Here’s a copy of SB 46: