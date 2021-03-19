Pastors encourage minority communities to get vaccinated

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Local and state pastors are coming together to educate and encourage communities that have been disproportionately affected by COVID-19 to get the vaccine.

Reverend Dr. RB Holmes, Pastor of the Bethel Missionary Baptist Church alongside local pastors will meet at 11 this morning at Edward Waters College at the J. W. J. Building (Johnson Building), 1840 West 9th Street.

Reverend Dr. RB Holmes, Pastor of the Bethel Missionary Baptist Church (Tallahassee), Chairman and Organizer of the Statewide Coronavirus (COVID-19) Vaccination Community Education and Engagement Taskforce and President of the Tallahassee Chapter of the National Action Network shared this joint statement:

“We must continue to educate and encourage communities that have been disproportionately impacted by the virus to take the vaccines after consultation with their doctors. Our people need to trust the science. There is much reluctance among people of color to trust the vaccines. We will present a plan that may help more minorities to take the vaccines.”

Before the three FEMA sponsored sites closed yesterday because of weather. The 30,000th vaccine was distributed at a federal site. Despite the milestone, the sites have struggled with low turnouts.

“We’ve been meeting with community leaders, churches and politicians trying to get the word out,” said Ron Beesley, Incident Commander Gateway Vaccination Site.

Beesley said 300 people are canvassing going door-to-door getting people to register for the shot.

“We hope outreach moves the needle in the near future,” said Beesley. “We see a shift in our demographic, a positive movement on that part. But we are still seeing there is a lot of misinformation out there.”

Since March 3rd, the five state and federal sites in Jacksonville have administered about 60% of the doses available between them, on average, each day.