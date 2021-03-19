Vaccinations without appointment outside Harvey’s store on Moncrief Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Harveys Supermarket, in partnership with Florida Blue, is offering free Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccines Friday in the parking of the Moncrief Road store.

No appointments are necessary and the vaccines are available to anyone currently eligible under federal guidelines -- 60 years old and above, all school personnel, health care workers and others -- until 2 p.m. or while supplies last.

The pop-up vaccination site was announced late Friday morning.

All eligible individuals are encouraged to go to the store now to get their vaccine.