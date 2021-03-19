Florida to lower COVID-19 vaccine age to 50, starting Monday

Answering COVID vaccine questions: I received a bill for the vaccine, is that a mistake? Can I still catch COVID after being vaccinated?

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced during a news conference Friday morning that he will lower the COVID-19 vaccine age requirement in Florida to 50, starting on Monday.

DeSantis had dropped the age to 60 this week, but said demand had been relatively modest, so he opted to drop it to 50, rather than 55 and “see how it goes” next week.

“Quite frankly, we think that even on current vaccine allotments, that opening it up will be good,” DeSantis said. “We think that this makes sense.”

DeSantis also indicated that Florida will be well ahead of President Joe Biden’s goal of opening vaccines to all eligible adults by May 1.

“Maybe much sooner than that,” DeSantis said. “Stay tuned there.”

As of Friday morning, Florida had reported nearly 7 million persons have been vaccinated. More than 4.5 million have been fully vaccinated.

Starting Monday, Florida residents 60 years old and older were able to receive the vaccine at pharmacies and state-supported sites.

DeSantis, who has received criticism for not publishing a step-by-step plan for the vaccine rollout, has been reluctant to give a timetable for changes.

The demand from seniors in Florida is decreasing and the federal vaccination sites throughout the state continue to see a low turnout of eligible people.

Less than two-thirds of the available supply at government-run sites in Jacksonville have been used over the last two weeks, data show.