Mom in Nassau County wants to have location of bus stop changed

A Nassau County mom is speaking out about a her children’s bus stop, which she claims is in the middle of a highway.

The bus stop is in Fernandina Beach on Amelia Island Parkway and Hirth Road.

Alexandria Smith said in order to get on the bus every morning, her children have to cross Amelia Island Parkway, which is a busy highway where cars drive 45 miles per hour or more. She wants the bus stop changed.

“She stops right there in the middle of the road and I have to walk them across,” Smith said. “I’ll go stand in the middle of the road, make sure it’s safe when the bus driver gets here then tell my kids to come on.”

The children go to Southside Elementary School.

Smith said the bus stop used to be away from the road near a sidewalk.

Smith says she’s called officers out to this bus stop to direct traffic because she’s nervous for her children’s safety.

“We had a complaint by another person that said cars weren’t stopping for the bus stop,” said Nathan Hilliard of the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office.

Hilliard says he’s been out to the bus stop before to make sure children get on and off safely.

“Two cars went by the bus driver laid on her horn,” he said.

Smith said she’s contacted the school board, but nothing has been done.

“She said they’ll take two weeks to have it fixed,” Smith said. “It’s been two months (and) nothing.”