IRS to send next round of stimulus payments this week

The second batch of COVID-19 stimulus checks will be issued this week, the Biden administration announced Monday.
Many of these payments will come via paper check or prepaid debit card and additional batches will be made weekly going forward, the Department of the Treasury, the Internal Revenue Service and the Bureau of the Fiscal Service announced.
The statement pointed people to the Get My Payment tool on IRS.gov to check whether their payment has been scheduled.
The payments of up to $1,400 per person began disbursement earlier this month after President Biden signed the $1.9 trillion Covid relief bill into law.
Families will receive an additional $1,400 per dependent, so a couple with two children could receive up to $5,600. Unlike prior rounds, families will now receive the additional money for adult dependents over the age of 17.
The full amount goes to individuals earning less than $75,000 of adjusted gross income, heads of households (like single parents) earning less than $112,500 and married couples earning less than $150,000. But then the payments gradually phase out as income goes up.