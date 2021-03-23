4 Farm Share food distributions in Jacksonville this week

Farm Share is making sure no Floridians go hungry

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One of the most common requests in our newsroom is to find out when the next food distribution event will be in Jacksonville. Farm Share is hosting four events in town this week.

Recipients will receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, distributions are drive-thru only to minimize contact and to help ensure the safety of all parties, and attendees must wear a mask and arrive in a vehicle with a trunk or cargo bed.

Here are the dates, times and locations of the four events:

Farm Share food distribution with the Church of Oakland

Date: Thursday, March 25, 2021, from 10 a.m. until supplies last

Location: 1025 Jessie St., Jacksonville, Fla. 32206

Farm Share food distribution with St. Matthew Baptist Church

Date: Friday, March 26, 2021, from 8 a.m. until supplies last

Location: 3811 Moncrief Road, Jacksonville, Fla. 32209

Farm Share food distribution with State Rep. Tracie Davis

Date: Saturday, March 27, 2021, from 9 a.m. until supplies last

Location: 2803 Edgewood Ave. W, Jacksonville, Fla. 32209

Farm Share food distribution with Councilman Gaffney & Central Baptist Institutional Church

Date: Saturday, March 27, 2021, from 9:30 a.m. until supplies last

Location: 524 W 3rd St., Jacksonville, Fla. 32209

With the 2021 Legislative Session underway, Farm Share is urging the Legislature to fully fund Farm Share, so the state’s largest food bank can continue to meet the needs of food-insecure Floridians in the state’s 67 counties.