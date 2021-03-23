Audio files reveal conversations between detective, Clay County contractor accused of killing client

FLEMING ISLAND, Fla. – The State Attorney’s Office has released new audio recordings of a Clay County contractor who is accused of killing his client.

The audio files are of Corey Binderim, the man charged with second-degree murder in the death of Susan Mauldin, a British widow who disappeared from her Fleming Island home in October 2019.

The recordings are between Binderim and the lead detective investigating the case. One recording took place on Oct. 29, 2019 -- four days after Mauldin was reported missing.

In that recording, Binderim is asked when was the last time he saw Mauldin, to which he said Oct. 24, 2019. That’s the day before she was reported missing.

At the time, Binderim was doing renovations to the woman’s home. Detectives said Mauldin had been frustrated because work she had paid for hadn’t been completed on her house.

In the audio, Binderim claims it got to a point where it was better for both of them if he just refunded her money. The detective tells Binderim he’s the last person to have seen Mauldin, and he responds by saying, “Oh, I am?”

The other recording is from Nov. 1, 2019 -- when deputies obtained a search warrant for Binderim’s truck. Additionally, Binderim is asked for DNA sample.

Detective : “You’re on a long pier right now and you’re coming to a short end. So I’d like to talk to you about that before we get to the end of the pier. If you’d like to do that.”

Binderim: “I haven’t done anything wrong.”

Detective: “I’m not saying you did, but -”

Binderim: “Well, your saying, checking boxes, but I don’t necessarily believe that. I think you guys have pegged me, and I think you’ve got tunnel vision. You’ve talked to me twice. You’ve checked my storage unit. Now, you’re more than welcome to take my truck regardless of whether you have a warrant or not. I don’t have anything to hide.

Mauldin’s remains were found in a Folkston, Georgia landfill after more than 7,300 tons of trash had been searched.