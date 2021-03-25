Lee High School holds final meeting to discuss potential name change

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The community is invited to one final meeting to discuss renaming Lee High School.

It’s a divisive topic and of the 9 schools being considered for name changes, the school district says there is the most interest surrounding Lee.

After Thursday night’s meeting, an advisory committee will finalize a list of five potential names to replace Robert E. Lee. Then, there will be an opportunity to vote, but first, the school district wants to make sure every voice is heard.

Community is invited to 1 final meeting to discuss renaming Lee High. After tonight’s mtg, advisory committee will finalize a list of 5 potential names to replace Robert E Lee. There will be an opportunity to vote, but @DuvalSchools wants to make sure every voice is heard. @wjxt4 pic.twitter.com/bus2WDKgX0 — Brittany Muller (@BrittMullerNews) March 25, 2021

If tonight is anything like Tuesday night, we will see a big turnout. There was a long line to get in and both the auditorium and an overflow room were filled with people.

Supporters of the name change have collected more than 15,000 signatures in an online petition.

Ad

“I hope that the name changed and everyone sees the sky doesn’t come falling down,” said Rhonda Stringfellow, Graduate, Class of 1985.

But others disagree and say Lee High has too much history to be renamed. A group of alumni formed a committee to oppose the renaming.

“It’s going to be Robert E. Lee high school for me for the rest of my life,” said Janie Lee, alumni.

Once this phase of the process wraps up, Lee High will have hosted five community meetings.

Looking ahead, The School Advisory Committee will meet on April 5 to finalize up to five name recommendations to include on a ballot. That meeting will also be open to the public.

The community will have two chances to vote:

April 26 - April 30, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.

May 3rd - May 7, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Here is a list of who can vote:

Students

Duval Schools faculty and staff

School Advisory Council

Parent Teacher Association or Parent Teacher Student Association members

Community members within the school’s attendance zone, and former attendance zone for current Magnet schools

Alumni of the school, regardless of graduation status

The district is considering name changes for eight other schools.

There are no more community meetings at those schools and going forward there are different voting periods at each school.

Ad

There is an online tracker where you can follow the process.