Woman charged in 2020 Ponte Vedra Beach crash that left 82-year-old dead

The passenger of this Prius was killed in a crash last year on A1A.

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – A woman is charged with DUI causing death and vehicular homicide in connection with a 2020 crash in Ponte Vedra Beach, according to St. Johns County court records.

Regan Lester, 40, of Ponte Vedra Beach, was booked Tuesday evening into the St. Johns County Jail, online jail records show. She also faces one count of DUI causing serious bodily injury to another and three counts of DUI with property damage.

The crash happened the evening of Feb. 17 on State Road A1A.

According to court records, a North Carolina man was driving a Toyota Prius south on A1A just before 7 p.m. when he attempted to turn left onto L’Atrium Drive. A northbound Lexus RX 350 that was traveling at a high rate of speed then struck the passenger side of the Prius, according to records.

Records show the passenger in the Pruis, 82-year-old Sarita May-Sparrow, died at the scene. According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, the driver of the Prius was taken to Memorial Hospital with critical injuries.

The driver of the Lexus, identified as Lester, was also taken to Memorial Hospital, but with minor injuries, according to the FHP report.

One of the vehicles involved in the crash last year on A1A. (WJXT)

Troopers said a third car, a Toyota Corolla, was hit with flying debris. The driver of that car was reportedly not injured.

Investigators said they determined Lester was under the influence at the time of the crash based on signs of impairment she exhibited and the toxicology results of her blood sample.

As of Wednesday night, Lester remained in jail on $365,000 bond, according to online jail records.