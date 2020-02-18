FHP: Deadly crash reported on A1A near Sawgrass Village Drive

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – At least one person died in a crash Monday evening on State Road A1A in Ponte Vedra Beach, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The Highway Patrol website shows the deadly crash was reported about 7 p.m. near Sawgrass Village Drive.

It appeared two vehicles were involved. One car was at the intersection of A1A and Sawgrass Village Drive. The other car was overturned about 50 yards up the road.

At last check, according to the FHP website, all northbound lanes of A1A were blocked, and northbound traffic was being diverted at PGA Tour Boulevard.